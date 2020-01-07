Valet Living Acquires Trojan Waste Solutions, Advances Presence In Texas

"On the heels of a year of tremendous growth for Valet Living, this acquisition will increase our footprint in Texas, where we now serve nearly 500,000 apartment homes across the state," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "We are transforming residential living in the southwest region and are excited to accomplish great things together with Trojan Waste Solutions in 2020."

The acquisition of the Texas-based amenities provider, offering doorstep waste and recycling pick up, common area cleaning and pet waste disposal, adds over 10,000 apartment homes to the Valet Living portfolio primarily in San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Trojan Waste Solutions also serves communities in Florida, North Carolina and the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

"As co-founders, our vision for our company was the same from the beginning: the success of our business will hinge on the service that we provide," said Cameron McCreary & Zac Zahirniak, co-founders for Trojan Waste Solutions. "As we expanded, we worked diligently in each market to accommodate every client with the same level of service. By partnering with Valet Living, we feel good about the high level of care that our clients will continue to receive."

Trojan Waste Solutions' motto aligns with the Valet Living brand promise of "Setting the Standard for Residential Living" as it believes in "Success Through Service" to its elite list of clients. With this acquisition, Valet Living is excited to expand its full suite of amenity services to apartment communities in the Trojan Waste portfolio.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, concierge services, fitness, maintenance, pet and turns solutions, Valet Living is the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

