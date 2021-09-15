Valet Living and RPM Living Announce National Partnership Agreement

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced a national partnership agreement with RPM Living, following the groundbreaking merger of Austin-based RPM (formerly known as Roscoe Property Management) and Atlanta-based CF (CF Real Estate Services). Through this partnership, Valet Living will support RPM's onsite teams and resident experience strategies to add new amenities for residents.

Valet Living pioneered and perfected the doorstep collection amenity. But its also setting the standard in turn services, maintenance support and pet solutions. If you’re looking to impress your residents and enhance your property’s value, join the nation’s leading provider in setting a new standard for residential living: Valet Living.

With this national partnership agreement, Valet Living will offer amenities to over 24,000 RPM Living apartment homes through its Valet Living Connect service, including a full suite of more than 75 virtual events and fitness classes each month. Valet Living Connect also includes Interactive Doorstep, a way for residents to interact with their nightly waste collection through the Valet Living Home app. Residents will also reap the benefits of doorstep trash collection.

"As RPM Living grows our national footprint, it's vital that we provide our residents with top-of-the-line amenity services through Valet Living," said RPM Chief Strategy Officer Rachel Davidson. "We are dedicated to providing our thousands of residents with amenities that not only enrich their lives but add a significant level of convenience. Valet Living was the clear partner to help us do this," said RPM Vice President of Procurement Scott Templeton.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with both companies as they forge ahead as one," said Shawn Handrahan, President and CEO of Valet Living. "We are looking forward to growing and innovating alongside them as they strengthen and expand their presence across the nation."

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of GI Partners.

About RPM Living

RPM Living is a full-service multifamily management, investment and development company offering an innovative and personalized approach to real estate services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, RPM is a NMHC Top 50 Manager and the third largest property management company in Texas managing more than 100 clients, nine regional offices and 84,000 units across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

