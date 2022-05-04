Valet Living Bolsters Commitment to a Superior Resident Experience in its 1.8 Million+ Homes with announcement of New Chief Operating Officer

In early 2022, Matt led the launch of the Valet Living Standards and Experience function to strengthen the company's ability to continue providing an industry-setting client and resident experience. In managing this group, Matt focuses on defining, enhancing and driving standards and processes to deliver exceptional resident experiences and create real value for its clients.

"Critical to our success in providing an exceptional experience for our residents is the ability to align the perspectives of our clients and associates with the day-to-day workings of our business," said Valet Living CEO and President Shawn Handrahan. "In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Matt will oversee this effort by leading a team that will define the client and resident experience, partner with sales and marketing to identify best practices to improve those experiences and lead the field operations team to execute these goals and drive those best practices across the organization."

Matt joined Valet Living in 2017 in a consulting capacity, leading numerous projects focused on labor cost and process improvement within the operations organization. In 2018, he spearheaded the launch of Valet Living Home leading the sales, operations, and product management functions before tying it into the broader organization in 2021.

"I am honored to be named to the role of Chief Operating Officer and excited by the opportunity to continue unifying vital resources across standards, experience, sales and operations to ensure we are evolving our services for both clients and residents," said Graves. "We have seen tremendous growth in recent years at Valet Living, as the largest national amenity services provider. As we continue to grow, we recognize that consistency is key to best support our clients and residents nationwide."

Prior to working at Valet Living, Matt held several consulting and director-level positions within the automotive and service industries focused on new service implementation, regional operations leadership, acquisition integration, and process improvement. Matt's most recent experience before Valet Living was at American Tire Distributors (ATD), North America's largest wholesale tire distributor operating over 120 facilities in the US and Canada. In his last role at ATD, Matt led the Real Estate and Growth project team that launched and integrated over twenty distribution centers generating $500MM in annual revenue.

