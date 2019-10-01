Valet Living Expands Concierge Service Offering Nationwide With A Major Acquisition

"Valet Living is on the precipice of an unprecedented growth trajectory with recent acquisitions that are propelling our vision forward to provide the most encompassing range of amenity services and experiences for multifamily residents," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "Our investment in the highly-awarded Concierge Services of Atlanta is due to our shared values and long-standing commitment to service and client satisfaction."

The acquisition comes on the heels of the recent major investment of Torch Fitness (now Torch Fitness by Valet Living) to introduce wellness offerings including group fitness classes, personal training, and more available on-demand through Valet Living Home, the proprietary mobile app designed exclusively for the multifamily community and integrated by property managers nationwide. Through Valet Living Home, residents have access to request amenity services, including fitness classes, in-home package delivery, home cleans, pet visits, dry cleaning, and on-demand doorstep waste & recycling collection.

As a result of the acquisition of CSOA, concierge services will soon be offered in tandem with Valet Living Home, adding value for property managers who are seeking ways to elevate hospitality within their multifamily communities. CSOA helps to transform properties into communities with on-site professionals serving as a valuable resource to arrange car service, source tickets to the local arts and entertainment scene, provide exclusive discounts to movies and local attractions and more. Currently, Valet Living Home provides concierge service in the San Antonio and Dallas markets, while CSOA reaches 40 properties, including both commercial and residential, in Atlanta. Valet Living plans to expand the concierge service nationwide, with rapid expansion planned throughout 2019 and 2020.

"We are proud to add our knowledgeable, resourceful and dynamic team of concierges who are 'in the know' about where to go and what to do in Atlanta to Valet Living's superb team," said President and owner of CSOA, Penny Morriss Campbell. "Both partners bring to the table valuable B2B experience with commercial properties as well as a demonstrated commitment to going above and beyond to serve multifamily residential communities."

Powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the multifamily business, Valet Living brings standard-setting resident amenity services to over 1.3 million apartment homes nationwide, performing more than 340 million events annually. Valet Living Home communities are strategically positioned to grow exponentially in additional markets including Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Valet Living Home

Valet Living Home is powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the business. Your Valet Living residents request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries, and more through a single app. Amenities are performed by trusted, insured, and background checked associates through an on-site full-service desk completely customized for your community. The result is a resident amenity experience like no other, delivering more time for your residents to spend with family and friends and unparalleled resident satisfaction at your community!

