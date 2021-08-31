Valet Living Expands Services in Student Housing Division with the Launch of Retreat East

"Valet Living prides itself on being at the forefront of the multifamily amenity space. Expanding our Valet Living Home amenity services in the student housing market will change the game in student living," said Valet Living President and CEO Shawn Handrahan. "We look forward to continuing to service student housing communities under the leadership of Harley MacDonald and offering our services to many more student housing communities in the future."

Harley MacDonald will serve as national director of student housing sales. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the company's U.S. student housing platform, including client relationships, sales strategy, expansion and services growth in numerous markets.

"Valet Living's penetration of student housing is a natural step given its impressive client roster and sheer number of serviced communities,'' said MacDonald. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience in the student housing space to bring students across the country offerings that will truly bring a new layer of convenience to their busy lifestyles, balancing work, jobs and social events."

Valet Living currently services 1.7 million homes a night, and 20,000 of those are student housing. To celebrate this kickoff, Retreat East residents receive $20 in free amenity credit when they download the Valet Living Home app.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of GI Partners..

