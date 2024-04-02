Valet Living Names Isorys Dilone Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

TAMPA, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living , the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, has promoted Isorys Dilone to Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Known for her remarkable leadership and strategic vision, Dilone is credited with spearheading the development of the legal and compliance function for the company. Under her guidance, the team expanded to include essential components such as contracts; environmental, health and safety; government affairs; and compliance, and as a result, Valet Living is uniquely positioned to advise its partners on the rapidly evolving legislative landscape in the industry.

Isorys Dilone, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

"Throughout the past six years, Isorys has embarked on an extraordinary journey alongside Valet Living," remarked Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President of Valet Living. "Her appointment underscores not only her dedication and commitment to excellence, but also speaks volumes about the organization's unwavering faith in her leadership abilities."

During her tenure at Valet Living, Dilone has adeptly guided the company through regulatory hurdles across 43 states, ensuring business continuity amidst rapidly evolving circumstances. Her exemplary performance earned her the prestigious Valet Living President's Club award in 2021 and recognition as a recipient of the 2021 Top Corporate Counsel Award by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Since joining Valet Living in 2018, Dilone held several key positions, most recently serving as the company's EVP General Counsel and Compliance. Previously, Dilone honed her legal acumen at Latham & Watkins in New York City before transitioning to the internal legal team of the Dufry Group (now Avolta), a global travel retailer in Miami.

"Valet Living is a resilient and agile company with simply a phenomenal leadership team that delivers best in class solutions to its clients and partners", said Dilone. "The regulatory changes within the industry pose an exciting challenge, and I look forward working with the team to ensure sustainable solutions for the communities Valet Living serves."

Beyond her professional achievements, Dilone remains deeply committed to community service, currently serving as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. This commitment stems from her belief in the transformative power of mentorship, a value instilled through her own journey.

About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

Contact: Lisa Taylor

[email protected]

703-725-3465

SOURCE Valet Living