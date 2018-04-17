Valet Living partners with the City of Tampa and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to Help Clean up Tampa Bay and Promote Recycling with CNN Young Hero, Ryan Hickman

The Great American Cleanup, an annual event hosted by KTBB and other Keep America Beautiful affiliates, brings out thousands of volunteers to help end littering, improve recycling and beautify our local community. This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at multiple locations across Tampa Bay. Ryan and his team will be at the Harbour Island cleanup location, aiding in cleanup efforts and educating participants on the value of recycling, along with recycling opportunities for multifamily residents. Shortly after the cleanup, Ryan and his team will be set up at the Dragon Boat Race in Cotanchobee Park (601 Old Water St) to continue their education efforts and enjoy the scenic event.

Hickman has traveled the country with Valet Living to bring recycling education to residents of multifamily communities and spread the message of promoting a sustainable environment for all. During his visit to Tampa, Ryan will be stopping by the Valet Living headquarters, currently servicing over 50,000 apartments in the Tampa Bay area, and spending a day at Tampa's iconic theme park, Busch Gardens, where Ryan and his family will have the opportunity to learn about the theme parks' recycling efforts.

"As we approach Earth Day, there is an increasing focus on maximizing waste diversion, and we are excited to support the multifamily community in setting the standard for recycling," said Valet Living Vice President of Sustainability, Heath Hallada.

Echoing the sentiments of those such as Anderson Cooper and Ellen DeGeneres, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and the City of Tampa are excited to partner with Valet Living and Ryan Hickman to spread the message of recycling education in the Tampa Bay area.

"Recycling helps the earth, people, plants, animals and other living things!" – Ryan Hickman

#cleanYOURblock

About Valet Living:

As a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace, Valet Living has been setting the standard for doorstep collection and recycling since 1995. Servicing more than one million apartment homes across 38 states, Valet Living has grown to become not just the only national provider of doorstep collection and recycling services, but also the only nationally-recognized full service amenities provider to the multifamily industry. In addition to doorstep collection, Valet Living's turns, maintenance and pet station solutions make life easier for both property managers and residents, while improving property values. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Inc. (KTBB), a Keep America Beautiful Affiliate, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to promote a culture of environmental stewardship through education and volunteer opportunities. Since 1989, KTBB has formed partnerships with local governments, corporations, schools, and neighborhood organizations to engage individuals and provide opportunities to enhance the community through volunteer participation. To get involved with KTBB, call (813) 221-8733 or visit KeepTampaBayBeautiful.org.

About City of Tampa:

The City of Tampa is the largest city in Hillsborough County, is the county seat and is the third most populous city in Florida. It is located on the west coast of Florida, approximately 200 miles northwest of Miami, 180 southwest of Jacksonville, and 20 miles northeast of St. Petersburg. The population of the city represents approximately one-third of the total population of Hillsborough County. Tampa's economy is founded on a diverse base that includes tourism, agriculture, construction, finance, health care, government, technology, and the port of Tampa. Contributing to the success of our community is the way businesses, City government, and citizens work together to make Tampa a better place to live.

About Ryan Hickman:

In 2012 at the age of 3, Ryan went along with his dad to the local recycling center and cashed in a few small bags of cans and bottles and decided that recycling was in his future. The day after going to the recycling center, Ryan notified his mom and dad that he wanted to give empty plastic bags to all the neighbors and maybe they would save their recyclables for him. Not only did the local neighbors save their cans and bottles for Ryan but so did their friends, families and co-workers. Today, Ryan has customers all over Orange County, CA and he has a passion to recycle that is amazing. His goal is to recycle to keep cans and bottles from reaching the ocean where it's harmful to the environment. Ryan spends a part of every week sorting thru cans and bottles from his customers and getting them ready to take to the recycle center.

