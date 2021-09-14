Valet Living Wins Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Award

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced that it is a recipient of the Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards in the Best Advance in Creating a Talent Strategy category. The awards are given to organizations that show excellence in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, talent acquisition, human resources, sales performance, diversity, equity & inclusion and the future of work. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Valet Living seeks to attract and retain standard-setting talent; associates who wish to learn and grow as they train with some of the best in the industry. “Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. “The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers.”

Valet Living, in partnership with Quantum Workplace, transformed its talent management strategy to drive associate, team and business success. With its new program, Valet Living was focused on getting the right talent in the right seats, and then retaining those individuals through intentional coaching and mentoring to optimize performance. Valet Living's talent initiatives have achieved broad adoption across the organization, as more than 80% of its associates are intentionally discussing their performance and growth opportunities each month.

"For the past four years, through our partnership with Quantum Workplace, we have taken a progressive approach to talent management, with the addition of monthly performance conversations, regular talent reviews and associate experience insights," said Henry Toledo, chief people officer at Valet Living. "These talent management strategies have enabled Valet Living to continue to deepen our engagement with associates while ultimately providing an exceptional experience for our clients."

Recently Valet Living's Talent team added another layer to its talent management strategy by creating a comprehensive talent book identifying high potential associates across the organization. Those identified associates were then invited to participate in the creation of personalized development plans focused on readying them for promotion. Valet Living believes that this investment positions them well to win in the war for top talent currently impacting so many employers.

"The program on which we partnered with Valet Living to create and execute helped them attract and retain the right talent, thereby elevating engagement and performance across their organization," said Greg Harris, co-founder and chief executive officer at Quantum Workplace. "We are honored Valet Living's hard work and dedication were recognized by The Brandon Hall Group in this prestigious competition."

Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. For more information about Valet Living please visit www.ValetLiving.com. For more information about the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards and to view the complete list of winners, visit Brandon Hall Group online.

About Valet Living

Valet Living, a leader in providing amenities to the multifamily housing industry, performs more than 340 million events annually across 1.7 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company GI Partners. To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.valetliving.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. Visit www.brandonhall.com for more information.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team, and business success.

Media Contact

Nikita Bhappu

(813) 331-0680

[email protected]

SOURCE Valet Living

Related Links

http://www.valetliving.com

