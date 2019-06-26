Valet Storage Enters into Strategic Partnership with A-A-A Storage

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Storage – an On-Demand Storage Service announced today a new strategic partnership with A-A-A Storage, an Austin, TX based self-storage operator and developer.

"We are very excited to get this new partnership going," says Tomas Louda, Valet Storage's founder and CEO. "With the help of an established operator we can further extend our product offering to our customers and introduce to the market something unique."

Valet Storage

A-A-A Storage, a self-storage operator and developer in 6 states, has a successful track record of 25 years.

"We like what Valet Storage has to offer to our clients," remarked John Munich, President of A-A-A Storage. "They have great team, solid vision, and with a mutual partnership we can move the industry forward"

Launched in mid of 2018 by Tomas Louda, Valet Storage simplifies the storage experience, helping customers save time and making a better storage decision by providing a seamless online solution. Valet Storage is solving problems they've experienced personally; overpriced, disorganized storage units and cluttered homes.

"We are growing fast and strategic partners are extremely important to us, we know we have a dependable partner in A-A-A Storage," says Tomas Louda.

Visit https://www.valetstorage.com to learn more.

To see what A-A-A Storage has to offer visit https://www.aaastorage.com

About Valet Storage:

Founded in 2018, Valet Storage is Austin, Texas based on-demand storage service. It focuses on brining the self-storage industry from brick and mortar store fronts into our online devices thus making it easier for the customers to store, pick up and request the items they wish to have stored. A true virtual closet for everyone's home.

www.valetstorage.com

