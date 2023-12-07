ValGenesis and Acumen Analytics Partner to Deploy Advanced Risk Management & Process Verification Solutions for Life Sciences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Acumen Analytics, a leader in intelligent digital transformation, have partnered to provide advanced risk management solutions for life sciences companies.

Acumen accelerates the transformation of manual processes to digital, providing GxP organizations with a range of secure AI powered, regulatory-compliant services, including integration & interoperability, robotic process automation, data engineering, advanced analytics, digital validation, and strategy and planning.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

In this partnership, Acumen and ValGenesis are working together to offer wide software implementations and equipment integrations along with data analysis capabilities. ValGenesis Process Insight and iRisk are utilized by the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology firms to mitigate risk and ensure continuous process verification across their global operations. Acumen brings years of experience in data and IT to support the integration and deployment of these products and ensure seamless roll-outs to their customers.

"Both ValGenesis and Acumen use a risk-based approach in developing and deploying solutions that help companies remain compliant at all times," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Acumen brings a unique set of capabilities that allows clients to further leverage the data captured by our solutions. This will allow companies to create new insights and, thereby, achieve their business goals quicker."

"Through this collaboration, we integrate our expertise with ValGenesis' state-of-the-art technologies to drive new levels of digital transformation, manufacturing intelligence, total compliance, and efficiency," says Kathy Brunner, President of Acumen Analytics. "Our partnership fosters a seamless, data-centric approach that accelerates the time-to­market by driving operational excellence, ensuring that products are of the highest quality, compliant with regulations, and poised for success in today's competitive market."

ABOUT ACUMEN ANALYTICS

Acumen is a leader in intelligent digital transformation enabling transformative decision-making and innovation through data and advanced future-focused technology in the Life Sciences sector, driving the future of healthcare by partnering with customers and enabling them to bring safer, more effective treatments to market faster than ever before.

By combining Acumen Analytics' forward-thinking solutions with ValGenesis' cutting-edge technologies, Acumen fortifies its commitment to innovation and technological excellence, ensuring that clients across Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, and Medical Device industries not only have access to AI-Powered, Regulatory-Compliant Services, but also the technological backbone to support them, driving consistent success and value realization. For more information visit: https://acumenanalytics.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

