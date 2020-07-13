ValGenesis and Ambit-BST Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Paperless Validation Needs of Life Science Companies Across Spain and Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), has announced a strategic partnership with Ambit-BST, a digital technology specialist company offering specialized solutions and services related to information technology (IT) for life science companies. The partnership will offer 100% paperless validation solutions for regulated life science companies across Spain and Latin America.

With digital technology playing an increasingly critical role in the life science industry today, companies are realizing the need to entirely digitize their validation lifecycle process to ensure that they remain compliant and competitive. The ValGenesis-Ambit-BST partnership brings together the best of both companies' deep digital technology implementation skills and strategies that can help clients through successful business transformations.

"Focusing on a paperless future, hand-in-hand with the world manufacturer No. 1, is a great boost to develop new market areas and carry out the business needs that our customers require. In Ambit BST, we have been historically united to the pharma industry and this alliance drives our goal of providing comprehensive solutions within the sector. In this way we consolidate one of our premises and strengthen access to cutting-edge solutions. Without a doubt, this partnership is a clear example of this." Comments Brismark Antoniony Diaz, Corporate Chief Officer of Ambit-BST.

"Our partnership is a powerful combination of deep digital technology expertise coupled with robust implementation experience by delivering the most comprehensive, reliable and digitally innovative validation lifecycle solutions on the market today. Together, we will release the full potential of digital transformations for clients in Spain and Latin America, providing them with the best course for success in the new digital validation landscape," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

About Ambit-BST

For more than 15 years, Ambit-BST has offered national and international companies with specialized solutions and services related to information technology (IT). Within a framework of commitment and transparency, with the efficient integration of knowledge, experience and the successive technological innovations, Ambit-BST offers a set of products, services and solutions that will facilitate personal and efficient satisfaction of customer needs, in the field of any project or requirement linked to the dynamic world of information technology.

For more information, visit https://www.ambit-bst.com/en/

