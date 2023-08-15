ValGenesis and AUSTAR Group Partner to Deploy Digital, Risk-based Solutions for Life Sciences Companies in China

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and AUSTAR, a technology-based pharmaceutical engineering solutions provider, have partnered to deploy digital, risk-based solutions for life sciences companies in China.

AUSTAR is a technology-based pharmaceutical engineering solutions provider with deep understanding of industry regulations and processes. The company is committed to helping clients improve process and operational effectiveness through boosting global drug safety and efficacy to protect and promote human health.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

ValGenesis and AUSTAR recently implemented ValGenesis iRisk at two large drug manufacturing centers in China, helping them strengthen risk and compliance across development and manufacturing operations. ValGenesis iRisk helps companies effectively assess and manage risk throughout a product's lifecycle in a fully digital, purpose-built application.

"ValGenesis and AUSTAR are committed to helping companies assess their risks the way they need to assess them to remain compliant," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "iRisk unifies all risk-related activities in one powerful platform, standardizing risk management practices across an organization. We look forward to taking this powerful solution to more life sciences companies in China, with AUSTAR."

"AUSTAR is committed to serving pharmaceutical enterprises to achieve compliance, quality improvement and risk management," says Lena Wang, AUSTAR's VP. "Through the cooperation with ValGenesis, we will provide more effective information solutions and consulting services."

ABOUT AUSTAR

AUSTAR Group is a technology-based pharmaceutical engineering solutions provider with businesses across 50 countries and regions. The company partners with world-leading pharmaceutical companies to protect and promote human health. AUSTAR has leading technical application capabilities and high-quality equipment and systems in the area of clean utilities, pharmaceutical automation and digitalization, pharmaceutical formulation technology, biopharma process and technology, regulatory compliance and operation excellence, laboratory technology and facilities, biosafety technology and facilities, cleaning, sterilization and disinfection, clean room/HVAC/EMS/BMS, quality/measurement and analytics, filling, freeze-drying and inspection, and containment technology. For more information visit: https://www.austar.com.hk//

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

