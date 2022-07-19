ValGenesis and EIS Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Validation Solutions for Life Sciences Companies across the U.S. and Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc and Enhanced Information Solutions (EIS) have partnered to deliver best-in-class digital validation solutions for the life sciences industry across the U.S. and Europe.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

EIS provides consulting services to Fortune 500 companies in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries, focusing on solutions that improve manufacturing operations of the future. EIS's expertise includes Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), mobile apps, data visualization, OT cybersecurity, software programming, automation systems, system integration, and software validation.

As part of the partnership, EIS will implement and manage next generation digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis, further strengthening risk and compliance across the GMP lifecycle. Through ValGenesis, EIS will serve a wider network of life sciences companies across the globe. In fact, EIS has already implemented ValGenesis VLMS for a major client in the U.S.

"ValGenesis continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront of digital validation trends in the life sciences industry," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners and Head of Europe. "We believe in technology innovation, value add, and providing customers with digital validation solutions that help them get their products to market more safely, efficiently, and quickly. This new partnership leverages the strengths of both our companies to create compelling value for customers," he stated.

"Our customers continue to strive to reduce the time and cost to validate and implement software solutions for the manufacturing space," says Mike Eiselt, President of EIS. "We believe ValGenesis software technology along with this partnership will continue EIS's goal to provide high quality validation services while reducing or eliminating the paperwork and providing a true digital validation strategy," he stated.

ABOUT ENHANCED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS (EIS)

For over 25 years EIS has been providing consulting services to Fortune 500 companies in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Its consulting expertise for life sciences manufacturing is focused on Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Mobile apps, data visualization, software programming, automation systems, system integration and software validation. EIS works closely with customers to provide high quality solutions that help them meet their goals. For more information, visit www.eisinc.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Karl Curtis, Vice President, +1 651-351-9227, [email protected]

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.