ValGenesis and LifeBee Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Digital Validation Needs of Life Science Companies Across Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc and LifeBee have partnered to deliver best-in-class business consulting and innovative digital validation solutions in GxP regulated areas such as manufacturing, quality assurance, laboratories, logistics, serialization, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance for biopharmaceutical, medical devices, and nutraceutical companies across Italy and Switzerland.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

LifeBee is a business and digital consulting boutique firm supporting life sciences companies on their path toward digitalization, operational excellence, and compliance, with customized advisory and innovative digital solutions. For nearly 20 years, LifeBee has handled more than 1,000 successful projects for 80+ multinational companies with a focus on Italy and Switzerland.

In this partnership, LifeBee will implement and manage next-generation digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis, enabling clients to further strengthen risk and compliance across the GMP lifecycle. Both companies are working to release the full potential of digital transformation for clients, helping them bring their products to market faster in accordance with the guidelines of Industry 4.0 and MISE.

"For life science companies focusing on a paperless future, digital validation is the only answer without which it is difficult for them to remain compliant or competitive," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Our fit-for-purpose platform has resulted in significant cost and time efficiencies in the validation processes of companies we serve. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with LifeBee as we work together to help life science companies redefine the way they conduct their business."

"We are pleased and proud to begin our collaboration with ValGenesis, world leader in the digitalization of qualification processes, validation and electronic management of logbooks in the regulated GxP life science field," says Marco Torciani, Partner - Quality, Regulatory & Pharmacovigilance BU Lead at LifeBee.

"With our focused life science expertise, we support and promote innovation as a strategy to reach operational excellence with proactive compliance, offering both consulting and digitalization services. Thanks to this relevant partnership with ValGenesis, LifeBee is now able to propose to its clients a completely digital solution, which allows them to adopt a holistic and paperless approach in the management of validation processes, reducing human errors and risks, and increasing process efficiency and compliance."

