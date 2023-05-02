ValGenesis and MEPHARMA Partner to Digitize Validation and Compliance for CROs, Pharma and Biotech Companies Across UAE/MENA

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), and MEPHARMA, a strategic regulatory consulting services company, have partnered to provide a range of regulatory intelligence, compliance, and validation and automation solutions for companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

MEPHARMA provides high-quality regulatory consulting services in addition to a host of other specialized services, including pharmacovigilance, GxP, due diligence and auditing for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations (CRO).

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

Combining their extensive experience, MEPHARMA and ValGenesis are poised to expand next-generation digital validation and compliance solutions into countries in the MENA region.

"We are excited to partner with MEPHARMA and empower companies in this region with cutting-edge digital transformation tools that advance them on their Pharma 4.0 journey," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Together we provide well-defined, robust validation lifecycle management strategies and solutions that enable companies adhere to the most stringent global regulatory requirements."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ValGenesis, the enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems leader, to bring comprehensive regulatory intelligence, compliance, and validation solutions to local manufacturing companies in the UAE and MENA region," says Dr. Ayman Mahmoud, Managing Director at MEPHARMA. "Our partnership with ValGenesis will empower regional life sciences companies to streamline their validation processes and achieve maximum compliance with the highest GMP regional and global standards. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and supporting their digital transformation journey towards Pharma 4.0."

ABOUT MEPHARMA

Based in Dubai, MEPHARMA provides reliable, high-quality regulatory consulting services to life sciences companies operating across the UAE, in addition to a host of other services in relation to new finished drug applications, products, CMC and life post approval, cycle management, regulatory assessment and gap analysis, regulatory intelligence, packaging and labeling compliance, pharmacovigilance, market access, outsourcing, GxP, auditing and due diligence. For more information visit: https://www.mepharma.ae/index.html

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Ma. Joselyn, MePharma Communications, +971502918659, [email protected]

