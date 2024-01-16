ValGenesis and MMR Consulting to Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Validation Solutions for Life Sciences and Regulated Industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and MMR Consulting, a leading provider of turnkey engineering and compliance solutions, have partnered to deliver best-in-class digital validation solutions for life sciences and regulated industries in the US.

MMR Consulting delivers flexible, multi-disciplinary solutions with Engineering, CQV and Compliance services. The company specializes in end-to-end solutions from feasibility and inception through to handover and technical support for commercial production.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

In this collaborative partnership, MMR Consulting will implement and support the ValGenesis product suite, including ValGenesis VLMS , and VLMS Express , a simplified cloud-based validation solution for organizations that need to start small and deploy and scale quickly; iRisk , the vanguard of next-generation risk management platforms; e-Logbook , a web-based platform that eliminates the frustrations of paper-based logbooks; Process Insight, a solution that monitors, compares, and manages processes and products in one platform; and Process Manager , a solution that guarantees regulatory compliance and product safety through scientific validation and electronic documentation in the cleaning validation lifecycle.

"ValGenesis and MMR Consulting share a common passion of ensuring compliance excellence for customers," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "This fuels our many innovations, which are guaranteed to help them remain compliant with the most stringent regulations and get their products to market safely, efficiently, and quickly. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with MMR Consulting in creating compelling value for customers."

"MMR adopts digital validation and compliance, and we are excited for this partnership," says Michael Rodionov, President of MMR Consulting. "With paperless validation, we execute projects in a data driven environment which complies with regulations and complements our clients' product quality with a competitive time to market."

ABOUT MMR CONSULTING INC.

MMR Consulting Inc. is an internationally reputed niche consulting firm. Its dedicated team of experienced consultants are committed to delivering high quality, robust solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The company's expertise includes engineering, project management, commissioning qualification validation, and GMP compliance services. For more information visit: https://mmrengineering.com/.

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/ .

