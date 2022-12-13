ValGenesis and Orbis Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Validation Solutions for Life Science Companies in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc and Orbis LabSystems have partnered to deliver best-in-class digital validation solutions for life science companies across Europe, with a focus on Ireland.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

Orbis LabSystems is a laboratory informatics' solutions provider. The company develops applications to further automation in the laboratory, including systems integration and resource management. Orbis has integrated a wide range of ERP, manufacturing execution systems, and chromatography data systems and instruments to LIMS. Their resource management product optimizes people and instrument usage in the laboratory.

The partnership between ValGenesis and Orbis creates an innovative and cohesive approach to digitizing validation processes across the laboratory through an end-to-end, integrated paperless validation lifecycle management platform. Life science companies will benefit from Orbis' deep laboratory informatics' expertise and their knowledge of the ValGenesis VLMS platform, further strengthening risk and compliance processes across the laboratory.

"Ensuring the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products in accordance with the guidelines established by global regulatory bodies is an ongoing challenge that companies face," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are pleased to be a strategic technology partner to Orbis, helping customers increase efficiency and compliance of processes across laboratories. Our partnership will help us better serve the needs of clients in this geography."

"The ValGenesis system is used by many of our customers and it enables us to expand our validation services to them," says Michael Gannon, Founder of Orbis LabSystems. "We also perceive ValGenesis' direction of its suite of products towards manufacturing intelligence as complementary to our strategy for the digitization of lab data."

About Orbis LabSystems

Orbis LabSystems is a laboratory informatics' solutions provider, trusted and experienced in the implementation of LIMS for more than 25 years. The company's solutions increase efficiency, improve compliance, and ensure maximum return on investment for the lab. Orbis develops applications to further automation in the laboratory, including systems integration and resource management. Orbis has integrated a wide range of ERP, manufacturing execution systems, and chromatography data systems and instruments to LIMS. The company's resource management product is used for optimizing people and instrument usage in the laboratory.

For more information, visit https://orbislabsystems.com/

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

