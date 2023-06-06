ValGenesis and PharmEng Technology Partner to Modernize and Digitize Validation and Compliance for Global Pharma, Biotech, Medical Device, and Nutraceutical Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and PharmEng Technology, a global ISO-certified consulting firm focused on life sciences, have partnered to provide a range of regulatory intelligence, GxP compliance, and digitized validation solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and nutraceutical companies across the globe.

PharmEng Technology has staff all over the world serving companies of all sizes, providing commissioning, qualification and validation, quality systems, regulatory affairs, engineering and design, and training expertise for over 20 years.

ValGenesis' platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable compliance and enforce standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

Combining their extensive experience, PharmEng and ValGenesis will expand technical and regulatory support through next-generation digital validation and compliance solutions, leveraging a widely dispersed network of experts across the globe.

"It is exciting to partner with a company who shares our vision, which is helping life sciences companies bring high quality products to market quickly and safely based on sound regulatory planning," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We will provide cost-effective digital validation solutions that help our clients easily meet local and global regulatory requirements in accordance with the standards of Pharma 4.0."

"PharmEng Technology and ValGenesis are compelled to deliver top notch validation solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry globally," says Alan Kwong, CEO at PharmEng Technology. "In combination, we will provide solutions compliant with current regulatory standards for equipment/systems validation, CSV, data integrity, and risk management, and assist life science companies in streamlining their validation processes."

ABOUT PHARMENG TECHNOLOGY

PharmEng Technology is a global full-service consulting firm that serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Since 1997, the company has provided industry-recognized services to assist clients in the rapid commercialization of new products from drug discovery to strategic planning to process scale up.

PharmEng Technology prides itself on its proven track record of excellence which ensures that all client needs and governing regulatory expectations are met and exceeded. For more information visit: https://pharmeng.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

