ValGenesis and QualiTech Announce Strategic Partnership for Digital Validation Solutions and Services in Greece

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc and QualiTech Engineering and Compliance have announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-in-class digital validation solutions and services for life science companies in Greece.

QualiTech is the first company in Greece to establish a team of engineers facilitating complex pharmaceutical and FMCG projects across the globe. The company has over 10 years' deep experience in quality assurance for turnkey projects in both sectors.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

In this partnership, QualiTech will implement and manage next-generation digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis, enabling clients to further strengthen risk and compliance across the GMP lifecycle. The partnership will offer 100% paperless validation solutions for regulated life science companies in Greece, helping them unleash the full potential of digital transformation to bring their products to market more quickly and safely.

"Many life science companies are still trying to solve technology problems with paper-based systems, which just will not work. It puts them, patients, and patient outcomes at great risk," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are excited to have a partner in Greece through whom we can extend best-in-class digital validation solutions. This partnership brings together the best of our deep digital technology implementation skills and strategies to help customers turn from a reactive, paper process to a proactive, integrated technology process for successful business transformation."

"The modern pharmaceutical industry is moving toward 4.0 transformation. Software services has been proven to elevate such attempts and most importantly, secure the content of Quality Systems, offering Validation tools to conform to modern GMP directives" says Ioannis Manolopoulos, Managing Director of Qualitech. "Qualitech is dedicated to providing validation solutions with ValGenesis and our new partnership will help boost local production to be more efficient and perform better during audits."

About QualiTech Engineering and Compliance

QualiTech' s local and international experience has been a significant factor in their successful management of complex projects in difficult times. QualiTech is the first company in Greece to manage equipment validation/qualification, quality assurance, pharmaceutical engineering, and software development/validation projects. The company's strong knowledge of regulations and experience with international regulatory bodies and audits gives them the strategic advantage to handle Greece's turnkey projects.

For more information, visit https://www.qualitechengineering.com/.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

