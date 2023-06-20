ValGenesis and Radiant Digital PTE Ltd. Partner to Enable Digital Transformation Across Life Sciences in Singapore

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Radiant Digital PTE Ltd. a provider of digital transformation delivery services to commercial and government clients, have partnered to facilitate the digital transformation of life sciences companies in Singapore.

Radiant Digital PTE Ltd. helps to create the digital enterprise by delivering IT, application, and workforce transformation solutions that assist companies in becoming more agile, efficient, competitive, and innovative.

ValGenesis' platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable compliance and enforce standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Radiant Digital PTE Ltd. are poised to deliver future-ready solutions that can completely transform a company's IT systems and applications, infrastructure, and workforce. Radiant Digital will implement and manage next-generation digital risk management and process validation/verification tools developed by ValGenesis, helping life sciences companies in Singapore further strengthen process validation and verification across the GMP lifecycle.

"Our companies remain dedicated to cultivating meaningful client relationships. We do this by actively engaging with them to bring Pharma 4.0 aligned transformation strategies to life," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Our robust and cost-effective solutions will help them work smarter, not harder, in meeting local and global regulatory requirements and in bringing their products to market quickly and safely."

"Radiant Digital is excited to be in partnership with ValGenesis and the growth potential that exists especially in the pharma, life sciences and medical devices sectors in this region," says Kannan Sreedhar, Radiant Digital's Business Head. "With comprehensive digital transformation value map-based processes, and leveraging niche emerging technology with strategic business consulting practice, Radiant Digital is well-poised to add value to its existing and new customers in this region by offering ValGenesis products and solutions as a trusted partner in this region."

ABOUT RADIANT DIGITAL PTE LTD.

Radiant Digital solves complex challenges and develops innovative and sustainable solutions that help its clients' businesses to be more efficient and profitable. The company works in diverse environments, from large Fortune 500 companies to middle-market clients and government agencies. It has domain experience across multiple industries, including the government, oil and gas, financial services, technology, health, telecom, manufacturing, and more. Radiant is agile, responsive, and flexible, and can design an optimal mix of on-site staff, off-site project delivery, or global delivery to suit its customers' needs. For more information visit: https://radiant.digital/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

