ValGenesis and RxCloud Announce Strategic Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and RxCloud, a specialized consulting and systems integration organization, have entered into a strategic partnership to address quality assurance and compliance challenges in life sciences.

RxCloud provides process consulting to identify gaps and opportunities, and recommends the best solutions to address these issues across the life sciences business process. RxCloud provides a suite of accelerators and frameworks to help companies attain their business goals quicker and more efficiently. 

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

ValGenesis and RxCloud are on a mission to help life sciences companies meet the FDA, ISO, and GAMP regulatory requirements and standards for quality and safety in the drug development and manufacturing life cycle. RxCloud's full spectrum of services ensures that customers maximize the potential of digital transformation through ValGenesis VLMS, the industry standard digital validation platform for life sciences worldwide that strengthens their compliance posture.

"In today's fast-paced market, digital validation technology is becoming critical to enable the production of high-quality, competitive, value for money products for patient safety," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "ValGenesis and RxCloud will enhance processes, procedures, technologies, and environments to help life sciences companies get their products to market more safely and efficiently."

"Time is increasingly becoming critical to the life sciences industry. Bringing a safe product to market, meeting changing market demands, and improving operational efficiency is key to the success of every business. By reducing process and procedural overheads, customers get more time to focus on the quality of their product," says Arjun Vegesna, RxCloud's Director & Client Partner. "ValGenesis is an industry-leading platform that enables getting products to market faster through technology, so focus remains with core business objectives. The platform digitizes the end-to-end validation process across the value chain, and we at RxCloud will help you drive this transformation. We are excited about this strategic partnership with ValGenesis!"

ABOUT RxCLOUD

RxCloud is a full-scale quality assurance and professional services organization focused exclusively on the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industries. Its full spectrum of service offerings includes quality management system (QMS) consulting, end-to-end global audit management, CAPA management, SOP authoring, and quality assurance (QA) as a service.

RxCloud helps customers by assessing and implementing IT systems across quality, regulatory and drug safety by providing computer system validation (CSV), GxP audits (GMP, GDP, GLP, GCP, GVP) as a service, Veeva, and software quality assurance services. For more information, visit https://www.therxcloud.com/.

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/.

