ValGenesis and the Medhini Group Partner to Deliver Leading-Edge Digital Validation Solutions for Highly Regulated Companies in Malaysia and APAC

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the industry leader in digital validation, and the Medhini Group, an emerging project delivery partner for high-tech industries in Malaysia, have partnered to introduce a suite of leading-edge digital validation products from ValGenesis alongside Medhini's extensive industrial project management experience for highly regulated companies in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Medhini is a boutique project management firm specializing in site selection, feasibility studies, and cleanroom and general facility design and commissioning services for high-tech industries.

ValGenesis' platform, which includes its flagship validation lifecycle management system (VLMS), helps the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Medhini are working to enable customers with robust manufacturing intelligence solutions from ValGenesis – VLMS, iRisk, Process Manager, Process Insight, and e-Logbook – to meet their compliance objectives and meaningfully advance digital transformation and efficiency across their organizations.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Medhini, a trusted high technology project delivery partner in Malaysia. We share a common vision of empowering customers through digital technology for smarter, quicker, and more compliant manufacturing," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners.  "We look forward to implementing these powerful solutions with Medhini in this region."

Joel William, Founder and CEO of Medhini Group, emphasizes the synergy of the partnership, stating, "Recognizing the benefits of the solutions brought by ValGenesis, this collaboration will enable both parties to bring these innovations to our current and future clients seamlessly. ValGenesis complements and adds value to the range of services customized by us for greenfield and brownfield projects in the APAC region. We are eager to train our personnel as certified ValGenesis users, aligning with our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing our capabilities in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital validation and industrial project management."

ABOUT THE MEDHINI GROUP

The Medhini Group provides comprehensive engineering and construction consultancy services, catering to both greenfield and brownfield industrial projects. Leveraging an extensive network of government agencies, regulatory bodies, investment agencies, industrial parks, and local authorities, the company possess a distinct strategic edge in guiding projects from their initial conception phases, including meticulous site selection and the formulation of project charters. Their commitment extends to supporting the seamless integration of Industry 4.0 implementation, incorporating lean construction strategies, gaining expertise in bioreactor and biotech process solutions, collaborating with global sustainability consultants, and engaging in impactful science communications. For more information, visit https://medhini.com.my/  

ABOUT VALGENESIS, INC.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/ 

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Joel William, CEO Medhini Group, +60192394855, [email protected] 

