ValGenesis and Verista Announce Strategic Global Partnership to Provide Manufacturing Intelligence and Digital Validation Services for Life Sciences Companies

ValGenesis and Verista have announced a strategic global partnership to deliver precise manufacturing intelligence and validation services for life sciences companies leveraging ValGenesis' market-leading Validation Lifecycle Management System® (VLMS) and Verista's expert domain and validation knowledge.

Verista is a life sciences services company focused on delivering business, technology, and compliance solutions that help clients solve critical and complex challenges in the areas of compliance, quality, and validation across the product lifecycle.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management, helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

In this partnership, Verista will implement and manage next-generation manufacturing intelligence and digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis, enabling clients to further strengthen risk and compliance across the GMP lifecycle. The partnership will offer 100% paperless validation solutions for regulated life sciences companies globally, reducing and managing risk and helping them unleash the full potential of digital transformation to bring their products to market more quickly and safely.

"We couldn't be more pleased about our strategic partnership with ValGenesis," said Manny Soman, President of Verista. "By bringing together our two organizations, we will enable life sciences clients to realize their digital validation goals faster while also achieving greater value from their technology investments. This combination will allow clients greater and faster access to the information and intelligence they need to facilitate quality and regulatory compliance."

"Digitizing validation processes is crucial for compliance-focused life sciences companies to be able to meet stringent global regulatory requirements," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist at ValGenesis.

"Our partnership with Verista couples deep digital technology expertise with robust implementation experience to deliver the most comprehensive manufacturing intelligence and digital validation solutions on the market today. We Look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Verista as we pursue a common vision of empowering more companies to achieve their digital validation goals."

About Verista

Verista is a leading business, technology, and compliance services company that enables clients to improve health and lives. The company helps clients solve their most critical and complex challenges across the GxP lifecycle, from R&D to commercialization and manufacturing, in the areas of enterprise and lab solutions, regulatory, compliance, and product lifecycle management, technology and manufacturing solutions. Over 700 experts bring together decades of knowledge, the most advanced engagement platforms, and transformative technologies to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results.

For more information, visit www.verista.com

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

