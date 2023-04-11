ValGenesis and VTI Life Sciences Partner to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions for Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Medical Device Manufacturers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), and VTI Life Sciences (VTI), a leader in the field of commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) as well as automation services, have partnered to provide pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturers a full range of validation, automation, and quality systems services for their cGMP/GLP facilities.

With over 27 years of hands-on experience in facility design and construction, utility systems, process equipment, process qualification, automation, and computerized systems validation, VTI has successfully executed and managed hundreds of validation services projects for life science manufacturers and testing laboratories across the globe.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

Combining their extensive industry, technology, innovation, data, and advanced analytics experience, ValGenesis and VTI will drive digital transformation in facilities, equipment, and computer systems validation processes for the life sciences industry.

"Our combined expertise will help pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturers unleash the full potential of digital transformation to bring their products to market safely and quickly," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Together, we will empower them to achieve all their digital validation goals."

"Our partnership with ValGenesis will enable us to help clients in the area of faster turnaround of validation documentation with more focus on cGMP and validation lifecycle management solutions," says David Vincent, CEO at VTI Life Sciences.

ABOUT VTI LIFE SCIENCES

VTI Life Sciences is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Commissioning/Qualification/Validation (CQV) and Automation Solution Services Provider for over 27 years. Since 1996 VTI has helped leading healthcare companies around the world to supply life-enhancing products to their customers. VTI has successfully managed and executed hundreds of validation services projects for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturers. VTI's passion is the establishment of long-term relationships with customers, achieved by consistently providing the highest quality of service. Excellence in service is derived from the commitment, competency, and dedication of their employees.

VTI strives to maintain and inspire professional excellence while providing Validation Professional Services to Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Biologics, Medical Devices and FDA/Internationally regulated industries. For more information visit https://validation.org/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

