ValGenesis and ZeeDimension Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Validation Solutions for Pharmaceutical Companies in the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), and ZeeDimension, a technology and quality consulting company based in Dubai, UAE, have partnered to deliver unique digital validation solutions for pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East.

ZeeDimension has delivered successful software implementations and consulting projects for over 500 customers across the Middle East and India since 2006. ZeeDimension provides an integrated Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) "HighBond" platform bringing security, risk management, compliance, and audit executives together. This streamlines collaboration across organizations, automates repetitive tasks, and delivers best practices through a seamless interface recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management.

As part of the partnership, ZeeDimension offers the implementation and management of next generation digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis, further strengthening risk and compliance processes. Through ValGenesis, ZeeDimension will serve a wider network of pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

"Our partnership with ZeeDimension allows clients in the Middle East to take advantage of our platform, but in a way that corresponds with the regulations and cultures of this region," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist at ValGenesis, Inc. "Life science clients in the Middle East will experience the same improvements in quality, time reductions, and cost-saving as life science customers in the USA and Europe. We are thrilled that we can offer our solutions to this region, too," he stated.

"This partnership will allow us to serve our pharmaceutical clients, and others in the Middle East, to use the next generation digital validation platform mitigating risk and compliance processes," stated Dr. Ezz Hatab, Founder & CEO of ZeeDimension. "Enforcing standardization and consistency in validation, and assessing and managing risk through the entire process are the main features of the tool, which are aligned with the core business of ZeeDimension i.e., GRC," he stated.

ABOUT ZEEDIMENSION

ZeeDimension is a technology and quality consulting company providing software solutions to more than 500 clients in Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Audit Analytics, Regularity, Machine Learning, Continuous Control Monitoring, Budgeting Forecasting, and Management Reporting. In operation for more than 17 years, ZeeDimension's strong consulting team has carried out many successful software implementations and consulting projects since 2006. For more information, visit https://www.zeedimension.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Media Contacts

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications

+1 510-445-0505, Ex. 1026

[email protected]

Mushtaq Mahmood, ZeeDimension Communications

971 56 904 5511

[email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.