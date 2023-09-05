ValGenesis Announces Arizona Automation & Technologies as New Service Partner for India, Bangladesh, and UAE

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Arizona Automation & Technologies, a premier provider of business and technology solutions, have partnered to extend a suite of ValGenesis products across the life sciences sector in India, Bangladesh, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Arizona Automation & Technologies provides regulatory and compliance services in accordance with GAMP5, risk assessment (ICH Q9), and CFR Title 21 Part 11, serving clients across the life sciences industry including equipment suppliers, IT software providers, and automation consultants.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

As a service partner, Arizona Automation & Technologies will provide implementation services for a suite of ValGenesis products, including VLMS Express, a simplified cloud-based validation solution for startups and midsized companies, and iRisk, a next-generation platform for digitizing risk management. The combination of Arizona Automation & Technologies expertise and ValGenesis technology will provide companies with a unified digital platform that drives new levels of collaboration, intelligence, compliance, and corporate efficiency.

"We aim to maximize our clients' operational efficiency by digitally transforming their systems and processes in the spirit of Pharma 4.0," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are pleased to partner with Arizona Automation & Technologies to make this happen in life science companies across these countries, helping them stay resilient and compliant."

"We are committed to deliver excellence with integrity," says Sahil Mansuri, Head of Business Development at Arizona Automation & Technologies. "Our aim is to enhance and maximize our clients' operational performance by helping them achieve their business objectives in a professional, timely, and cost-effective manner. We are very pleased to associate with ValGenesis and help life science companies go paperless to stay compliant."

ABOUT ARIZONA AUTOMATION & TECHNOLOGIES

Arizona Automation & Technologies provides one-stop compliance solutions to life sciences, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, clinical research labs, CROs, pharma R&D, equipment suppliers, IT software providers, and automation consultants. The company offers computer system validation, IT software development, IT-GxP administration support, regulatory compliance, and audit support services. For more information visit: https://arizonaautomation.in/index.html

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Sahil Mansuri, +91-8401160769, [email protected]

