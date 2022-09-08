ValGenesis Announces its Speaker Lineup for ValConnect, the Company's Annual User Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc. announces the final speaker lineup of ValConnect 2022, its annual user conference that runs from Monday, September 26th through Wednesday September 28th. ValConnect brings customers, partners, industry experts, and employees together for informative, inspiring, and interactive customer story presentations, roundtable discussions, product trainings, professional network building, and more. The keynote kicks off the event at 9:00 AM EDT on September the 26th.

ValGenesis has finalized an impressive speaker lineup and is proud to have Francisco Vicenty, Program Manager, Case for Quality from the FDA; Sang Yoon, Site Quality Head from Theragent; Sanjay Sharma, Vice President & Global Head of Technology Transfer (Formulations) from Lupin; Rajesh Thempadiyill, Head of Quality Digital Transformation & Compliance from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; Dr. Ajaz Hussain, Pharmaceutical Consultant & Advisory Board Chairman from ValGenesis; Prem Iyangar, Practice Lead, Quality & Regulatory Compliance Medical Device Technology Lead – ATCi from Accenture; and other distinguished speakers at ValConnect.

Whether a new user or a seasoned pro, ValConnect provides an up-close look at cutting-edge ValGenesis products, current validation and compliance trends, and emerging technologies that are pushing the limits of discovery and innovation in life sciences. The event is also an opportunity for every member of the ValGenesis ecosystem to connect with new and familiar industry peers, trade ideas, and learn from one another.

As ValGenesis grows, events like ValConnect are essential conduits for interaction across stakeholder groups. The company's recent acquisition of 4TE further expanded its employee base and presence across the globe. ValGenesis grew its partner network as well, and currently supports well over 100,000 GMP systems around the world. The majority of the world's top 50 life sciences companies are ValGenesis customers.

ValGenesis is a pioneer in the development of automated validation software solutions and leads the way with a unique paperless validation process that tracks the validation status of GxP systems corporate-wide, in real time.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Learn more about ValConnect and view the full agenda here https://bit.ly/3zBDDtj.

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.