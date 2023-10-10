ValGenesis Announces Strategic Partnership with Valspec

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Valspec, a global provider of system validation and lifecycle services, have partnered to extend a suite of sophisticated ValGenesis products for life sciences clients in the U.S.

Valspec is the leading provider of computer system validation and system lifecycle (SLC) services including the testing, commissioning, and qualification of manufacturing automation and IT systems. Valspec is a member of the Proconex family of companies, with a proven history in plant automation and engineering excellence.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps any life sciences company enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and advance digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

As a premium validation, risk, and process insight expert, Valspec will be ValGenesis' service and implementation partner for a suite of ValGenesis products, including VLMS Express, iRisk, and Process Insight. Purpose-built for the life sciences industry, these cutting-edge, cloud-based digital solutions converge process and risk-related imperatives into a unified ecosystem in the spirit of Pharma 4.0.

"Our comprehensive array of solutions equips companies to dissect multifaceted process and risk variables to generate profound insights across intricate manufacturing landscapes," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Together with Valspec, we will deploy these solutions to help companies remain compliant at all times and accelerate growth."

"This collaboration signifies a pivotal leap forward in Valspec's mission to enhance efficiency, compliance, and reliability in the critical role we play in life sciences manufacturing," says Russ Abraham, Valspec's Director of Client Solutions. "Together, we are set to transform validation practices and empower the future of manufacturing excellence in life sciences."

ABOUT VALSPEC

Valspec, a global provider of system validation and lifecycle services, provides commissioning and qualification of digital GxP systems for clients in the life sciences industry. Established in 1999, Valspec's mission is to provide a wide spectrum of services that help its clients meet their capital project and lifecycle maintenance goals. Valspec's projects are critical to industry and to the people who rely on its products. Many projects ensure that life-changing drugs are available to those who need them; others streamline production to meet demand at a lower cost, allowing for the discovery of new and innovative therapies. For more information visit: https://valspec.net/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/ .

