ValGenesis Appoints Bo Olsen, as Head of European Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced the appointment of Bo Olsen as Head of European Operations. Bo will be in charge of developing business opportunities and expanding ValGenesis's operation in the European region.

"We are pleased to welcome Bo Olsen to our management team. Bo has an impressive background as Head of Strategy at NNIT - a Danish public IT company with global operations, which makes him a great fit for his new role at ValGenesis," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc. "We welcome Bo and look forward to his contributions as the Head of European operations to manage ValGenesis' rapid growth across Europe."

Before joining ValGenesis, Bo was head of Strategy for NNIT. Bo has had numerous positions at NNIT where he was successful in many areas, including expanding the customer portfolio, revenue growth, staff expansion and retention, business development, management of accounts, managing customer satisfaction and improving NNIT's tier 1 status to become a strategic vendor for global life science companies.

Bo says, "I am thrilled to join ValGenesis and assist in improving the efficiency and speed of all validation processes in the Life Sciences industry. I have seen the validation process up close and know that there is huge potential for improvement. I am excited about the tool suite that ValGenesis brings to market to solve this issue. I look forward to working with clients, partners, and the rest of ValGenesis to realize this ambition."

ValGenesis is the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life science customers as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable, and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured Cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process.

This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit http://www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex.1026, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valgenesis.com

