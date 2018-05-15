ValGenesis Board of Director Dr. Ajaz S. Hussain Has Again Been Selected by the Medicine Maker Magazine for Inclusion in Their 2018 Power List of the Top 100 Inspirational Industry Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis is pleased to announce that Dr. Ajaz Hussain has again been selected for recognition of his contributions as one of the top 100 inspirational industry professionals by the Medicine Maker magazine under the Industry Influencer category. This is the third time Dr. Hussain has been selected for this recognition.

"ValGenesis is excited to have Dr. Ajaz Hussain on its Board and as the Chairman of the advisory board. Dr. Ajaz Hussain is one of the architects of US FDA Pharmaceutical Quality for the 21st Century Initiative. His regulatory expertise and broad experience as Deputy Director of FDA and as a life sciences commercial executive is helping ValGenesis VLMS to evolve at par with the evolving regulatory requirements and industry needs, particularly digitizing the new process validation lifecycle process," said Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc.

He further added that ValGenesis VLMS had been implemented at 10 out of the top 20 global life science companies. ValGenesis is committed to continual improvement and continues to evolve its offerings to align with the changing regulatory and business needs and to facilitate seamless compliance with current regulatory requirements. In collaboration with industry thought leaders such as Dr. Hussain, ValGenesis continues to build on its leadership position and to offer solutions such as ValGenesis VLMS, which are being recognized as de-facto standard for supporting a Paperless Validation Lifecycle. This can improve quality assurance and regulatory compliance by global life science companies.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the inventor of an innovative software platform serving as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. provides the first enterprise application to manage the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the only system for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award. The solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

