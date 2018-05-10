ValGenesis Expands its Operations in Europe by Establishing New Subsidiary ValGenesis EMEA in The Netherlands

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced the opening of its new subsidiary in Netherlands to support the company's expansion into key European markets and provide on-the-ground sales and customer support for current clients, prospects and partners in the region.

The ValGenesis Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) effective tool for managing all types of validation activities such as equipment, instruments, computer systems, cleaning, analytical methods, and process validation. ValGenesis' VLMS covers the entire validation lifecycle process thereby delivering technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured cloud environment.

"The European clients and prospects have been keen adopters of new technologies, and we are encouraged with the traction we have seen in Europe, and our strengthened local presence in this market will enable our customers to embrace a new digital approach to all types of validation processes," said Mr. Robert van der Laan, Managing Director of ValGenesis EMEA.

"ValGenesis' decision to expand operations in Europe was based on increasing global demand for and adoption of its Electronic Validation Lifecycle management system. ValGenesis has thousands of users using the ValGenesis VLMS as a system of record across Europe from 2010. The investment is yet another milestone for the rapidly growing company, which increased in size by approximately 50 percent in both employee count and revenues in 2017, and is expected to grow even faster in 2018," said Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the inventor of an innovative software platform serving as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. provides the first enterprise application to manage the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the only system for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award. The solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

