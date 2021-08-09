ValGenesis Inc., Announces New VP of Marketing to Join its Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced the appointment of Kevin Potts as Vice President of Marketing, effective August 1, 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Kevin onboard. He joins us at an exciting time as we continue to drive our strategy forward in digital validation across the life science industry, building deeper relationships with user communities across the globe. Kevin's deep experience as a brand-focused marketing leader will be invaluable to ValGenesis as we grow our business and pursue our mission across the globe," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc.

"I am excited to join a first-mover in an exploding industry," Kevin adds. "ValGenesis is driving meaningful innovation with its validation lifecycle management solution, and a strong brand will introduce that value to many more customers."

Kevin has two decades experience in marketing B2B software and ten years marketing SaaS products. Prior to joining ValGenesis, Kevin was VP of Marketing at DocuWare, Brand Director at Oracle, and Director of Brand Strategy at Lexmark. His diverse experience includes brand marketing, demand generation, sales enablement, product marketing and user experience within an international context. This "total marketing" approach facilitates relevant, clear, memorable and effective brand interactions with ValGenesis.

ValGenesis is the first mover in paperless validation, and the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life science customers as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured Cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new levels of collaboration, data integrity, risk management and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

