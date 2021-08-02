ValGenesis Inc. Announces the Appointment of Kevin O'Donnell as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced the appointment of Kevin O'Donnell as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 2, 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Kevin O'Donnell, a seasoned executive who adds finance and consulting expertise to our management team. His impressive background makes him a great fit for his new role at ValGenesis," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc. "We welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions in the financial and contractual management of ValGenesis' rapid global growth."

"ValGenesis has a world class product with an enormous market opportunity. The talented management team already has a disciplined focus on delivering results. I look forward to working with Siva and the management team to further enhance the company's strategy, financial and operational performance," says Kevin O'Donnell.

The CFO role today needs to produce much more than accurate, reliable historical financial reporting. Kevin is a solution-oriented problem solver with experience in both private and public companies. His key strength is delivering business and financial counsel to operational managers that allows a company to proceed confidently towards objectives. Kevin has experience with both VC and PE-backed companies, with a broad range of merger, acquisition, and capital raise transaction experience. Before joining ValGenesis, Kevin was SVP of Finance and Accounting at SugarCRM, and Chief Financial Officer at Virtual Instruments, PanTerra Networks, and Cassatt Corporation.

ValGenesis is the first mover in paperless validation, and the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life science customers as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured Cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new levels of collaboration, data integrity, risk management and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

