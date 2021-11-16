ValGenesis Launches New Brand Identity to Strengthen Company Positioning

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), is proud to announce its new corporate brand identity and redesigned logo. The new design system better reflects the company's values and positions it for new levels of growth.

The new identity modernizes the company's brand to represent the customer experience of its cutting-edge technology: digital, compliant, simplified, secure, and best-in-class. The surrounding identity uses geometric patterns to point the way toward a digitized future. It features vignettes of real-world scientists, engineers, quality experts, and other professionals who rely on ValGenesis every day.

This new brand arrives at an inflection point of exciting growth opportunity for ValGenesis. With a recent investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, the company is driving a series of revolutionary product launches while expanding its global salesforce. With the life sciences market embracing digital transformation, the ValGenesis VLMS continues to enjoy adoption by companies of all sizes.

"Given everything we have experienced in the past few years, there is a strong sense of urgency for all life sciences organizations to digitize their validation processes. We are determined to ensure our core VLMS platform exceeds every customer expectation and remains the undisputed market leader. This brand launch will fuel that strategy," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc.

"Our organization has undergone a strategic reorganization this year, and we felt that this was just the right time to take a closer look at how we've evolved. Honoring our long history and heritage as a world leading provider of digital validation lifecycle management solutions since 2004, our team has updated our visual identity to reflect better who we are today and the tremendous value we bring to the life sciences industry," says Narayan Raj, Chief Operating Officer at ValGenesis.

Kevin Potts, ValGenesis' VP of Marketing, oversees the rebranding and the transition across external and internal channels. Kevin says, "ValGenesis delivers the best technology in its space. This new logo and visual identity underscore and amplify that customer value and product leadership. We're excited about the company's bright future and this new flagship identity."

ValGenesis is the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life science customers as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable, and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured Cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

