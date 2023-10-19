ValGenesis Launches New Training Platform ValGenesis University

News provided by

ValGenesis Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the industry leader in digital validation, is proud to announce the launch of ValGenesis University, a groundbreaking platform designed to provide top-tier training and certification exclusively for ValGenesis product users.

ValGenesis University marks a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to customer success, enhancing the value of our customers' investments. Offering a versatile range of self-paced, expertly curated courses, ValGenesis University simplifies user onboarding during the initial implementation phase and remains a valuable resource when expanding system utilization. Furthermore, ValGenesis University serves as a lasting platform for continuous education and improvement, nurturing the growth of ValGenesis' thriving ecosystem of over 50 partners.

This launch introduces experiential learning across our products, including VLMS 4.2, VLMS Express, e-Logbook, Design Manager, Process Manager, Process Insight, and iRisk. ValGenesis University provides both self-paced and instructor-led courses tailored to individual learning preferences and schedules, with the added flexibility of revisiting lessons as needed. Learners benefit from hands-on, simulated practice, ensuring their preparedness to excel in their respective work environments. Industry-recognized certifications await learners upon successful completion of courses and exams, bolstering their professional credentials.

Customers and partners can now access flexible plans from weeks to a full year. This empowers them to tailor their learning journey to specific training needs, ensuring ongoing skill development.

Siva Samy, ValGenesis' CEO, articulated his vision: "With ValGenesis University, we are reaffirming our dedication to customers worldwide. This platform has been meticulously designed to give users the flexibility, depth, and expertise to maximize their organizational success."

Narayan Raj, ValGenesis' COO, added, "ValGenesis University embodies our mission to enhance our customers' capabilities and empower their growth. It signifies our unwavering commitment to their success."

Nancy Cattle, VP of Learning Services at ValGenesis, says, "We are thrilled to introduce ValGenesis University, reinforcing our commitment to support customers globally. The flexibility, depth, and expertise offered through our new University will empower every user to unlock their organization's full potential."

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/ 

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, 367208@email4pr.com

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.

Also from this source

ValGenesis Presents Impressive Series of Innovations at ValConnect 2023, its Annual User Conference

ValGenesis Presents Impressive Series of Innovations at ValConnect 2023, its Annual User Conference

ValGenesis successfully concluded its annual user conference on Thursday, September 28th, having presented an impressive series of product...
ValGenesis and Brevitas Announce Strategic Partnership

ValGenesis and Brevitas Announce Strategic Partnership

ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Brevitas, an independent technology consulting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.