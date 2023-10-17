ValGenesis Presents Impressive Series of Innovations at ValConnect 2023, its Annual User Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis successfully concluded its annual user conference on Thursday, September 28th, having presented an impressive series of product innovations for 2024 to customers, partners, and industry experts. The three-day event brought the ValGenesis ecosystem of stakeholders together for inspiring and interactive customer story presentations, roundtable discussions, new product demonstrations, professional network building, and more.

ValConnect's inspiring lineup of speakers included Francisco Vicenty, Program Manager, Case for Quality, from the FDA; Steven Swift, Manager SW Systems Engineering, from Dexcom; Jennifer Zaleski, Senior Specialist IS Validation, from Integra LifeSciences; Radha Ramesh, Director, IT Compliance, from Ultragenyx; Madhavi Ganesan, Director, Life Sciences Advisory, from KPMG; Josh Neiman, Associate Director, Computer Systems Validation, from Alkermes; David Vincent, CSO of VTI Life Sciences; Sathish Kumar Shanmugam, Product Manager, Qualification & Validation, from Roche; Ajaz Hussain PhD, Board of Advisors Member from ValGenesis, and other distinguished speakers.

ValGenesis' Vice President of Product Management, Kevin Shaw, kicked off this year's conference with an overview of 2023 and product roadmap for 2024. Shaw made it clear that ValGenesis is committed to continually improving the capabilities and scalability across its product suite – VLMS, iRisk, Process Manager, Process Insight, e-Logbook – to meaningfully advance digital transformation in the life sciences industry. "ValGenesis will converge them in a new 'Smart Validation' platform, the industry's only unified platform for manufacturing intelligence. This holistic approach will enable customers to drive digital transformation, stronger compliance, and corporate efficiency," he said.

Across 27 sessions, speakers from ValGenesis, customers, and industry figures highlighted the many advancements in the portfolio.

FDA's Francisco Vicenty presented a keynote on digital transformation being key to high quality in life sciences. The industry is evolving into a highly connected ecosystem of stakeholders working together for the best patient outcomes. "When we look at the idea of a future state and where we want to get to, we want a highly connected ecosystem with a validated set of models that enable data flow and exchange across an entire lifecycle," he said. "We need to think the entire framework through so that we are more agile, more responsive, more flexible, and not wait for the next pandemic to be thinking about these things." Vicenty underscored that the end goal is not the regulation in itself but patients and patient outcomes.

Driving exponential growth through unmatched offerings backed by a highly specialized partner network, ValGenesis continues to expand its customer base across the globe. ValConnect is an essential conduit for the company's stakeholders to interact, helping them connect, trade ideas, and learn from one another.

