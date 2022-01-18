ValGenesis VLMS Selected to Digitize the Validation Process of a Leading Italian Pharmaceutical Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that a leading Italian pharmaceutical company selected ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system – to digitize its corporate validation process. ValGenesis' latest customer in Italy develops pharmacological solutions for cardiovascular diseases, oncology, and anti-infectives.

As one of the oldest pharmaceutical establishments in the country, the company grappled with a manual, paper-based system that prevented them from proactively improving their validation process. Determined to go paperless, the company extensively tested digital validation products. As the only single, end-to-end solution, ValGenesis VLMS was the clear solution to transform their validation program.

"This iconic company is proactively addressing its growth requirements by automating critical validation processes," says Narayan Raj, Chief Operating Officer at ValGenesis. "With its validation operations now enhanced and optimized through a single system like the ValGenesis VLMS, error-prone manual processes are eliminated. We are very pleased to partner with them and eager to continue expanding on the capabilities of our system to meet all their validation lifecycle management needs," he stated.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of paperless validation, and the inventor of ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by life sciences customers as the system of record for validation. Available in six languages and used in hundreds of sites worldwide, ValGenesis VLMS enables new levels of collaboration, data integrity, risk management and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for 100% electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026 [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc