ValGenesis VLMS to Drive Digital Transformation for Leading Spanish Pharmaceutical Company

News provided by

ValGenesis Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 08:18 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a leading Spanish pharmaceutical company selected ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system – to digitize its corporate validation process.

Founded in Spain over eight decades ago, the company focuses on developing over the counter (OTC) drugs and products. Since then, it has grown its production to include prescription (RX) drugs and launched its first generic product on the Spanish market.

The company's decision to transition from conventional paper-based methods signifies its move toward 100% digital operations, marking a new era in efficiency and traceability in manufacturing operations. The ValGenesis VLMS provides an all-encompassing digital solution to fully manage their validation lifecycle, ensuring accuracy, data integrity, and compliance with worldwide regulatory standards.

"We are pleased to onboard our first Spanish customer and first partner deal in the region," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "This win represents a step-change in the way ValGenesis and its partners collaboratively address the industry's needs. We look forward to helping our customer leverage cutting-edge digital validation technology on their path to digital transformation, balancing speed with strict adherence to regulatory compliance." 

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

Further information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex.1026
[email protected] 

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.

Also from this source

ValGenesis and the Medhini Group Partner to Deliver Leading-Edge Digital Validation Solutions for Highly Regulated Companies in Malaysia and APAC

ValGenesis, Inc., the industry leader in digital validation, and the Medhini Group, an emerging project delivery partner for high-tech industries in...
AmplifyBio Goes Live with ValGenesis VLMS

AmplifyBio Goes Live with ValGenesis VLMS

ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management solutions, announced that AmplifyBio, a rapidly growing contract...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.