Valhallan Esports Training and Gold Star Gamers Team Up to Support Military Children While Expanding Youth Esports Footprint

New strategic partnership aims to provide gaming experiences and community for fallen service members' children, with first joint event scheduled for Memorial Day

HOUSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valhallan Esports Training, the leading youth esports franchise that combines the fun of video games with training, coaching, league play and life skills, announced today a strategic partnership with Gold Star Gamers , a non-profit organization dedicated to making esports a positive and supportive outlet for military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Throughout 2023, Valhallan and Gold Star Gamers will host unique community events to further the organizations' joint commitment to create more opportunities for the children of fallen soldiers to experience fun and community through gaming. First up is Verizon, hosted on May 29 in honor of Memorial Day. Volunteers from Verizon will play with and against Goldstar Gamers kids in several fun competitions.

"Being able to use our gaming infrastructure to bring a positive environment for all of our youth is one of Valhallan's main goals," said Luke Zelon, VP of Partnerships and Media of Valhallan. "Partnering with Gold Star Gamers and being able to support their work further shows our dedication to providing a sense of community and joy to military children who have suffered the ultimate sacrifice. We are excited to continue our work together to bring more gaming opportunities and support to these deserving children and their families."

The partnership will encompass various initiatives, including joint fundraising efforts, educational programs, training camps, and Valhallan-branded gaming events exclusively catering to military children supported by Gold Star Gamers. These efforts will provide access to cutting-edge gaming technology, mentorship opportunities and a supportive community that understands their unique needs.

"We are grateful for Valhallan's shared commitment to providing our military community joy through gaming by giving children experiencing an unimaginable loss," said Martha Laughman, co-founder of Gold Star Gamers. "With their support, we will be able to expand our reach and impact, enabling more children to benefit from our programs. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower these resilient and deserving young individuals."

Following the Memorial Day event, Gold Star Gamers and Valhallan will begin hosting fundraising events seeking to raise money through Tiltify .

For Valhallan, the partnership follows several brand acquisitions, strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts that have helped to continue to build its network to reach and help children find their passion and create new gaming opportunities. Valhallan is poised to continue expanding its network to create an inclusive gaming environment for all youth gamers.

To learn more about Valhallan, visit valhallan.com . More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise , and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K. Interested parties can also contact [email protected] to learn more.

To learn more about Gold Star Gamers, visit goldstargamers.org . To donate to the non-profit, visit tiltify.com/gold-star-gamers .

About Valhallan

Valhallan Esports Training brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, Valhallan is the largest youth esports franchise with thousands of players and teams across its arenas and leagues in North America and the U.K. The company is expanding globally through franchising and through its youth esports league, Valhallan Esports League (VHEL). For more information visit valhallan.com .

About Gold Star Gamers

Gold Star Gamers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help children who suffered the loss of a military parent find hope and healing through gaming. 100,000 children today have lost a parent who served. If you want to join GSG in their please reach out to [email protected] .

SOURCE Valhallan