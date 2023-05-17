Valhallan Levels Up the Summer Fun With Virtual Esports Summer Camps, Plans To Give Away 100 Camps For Free

Valhallan Offers 100 Free Slots to its Virtual Summer Camps to Young Gamers Aged 7-15 from Anywhere in the United States

HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valhallan Esports League (VHEL) , a part of the Valhallan brand network, a youth esports provider that combines the fun of video games with training, coaching, league play and life skills, is excited to announce its Virtual Summer Camps for 2023 . The virtual camps allow kids and teenagers ages 7-15 to play and learn online from every corner of the United States. The camps will offer a unique gaming experience that fosters teamwork, skills development, and, most importantly, fun.

As part of this summer's Virtual Summer Camps launch, Valhallan is excited to announce it is giving away 100 free camps*. Parents can enter to win a free Virtual Summer Camp session for their kids by registering on Valhallan's website; no purchase is necessary. The giveaway applies to virtual camps only; winners will be notified by June 12th. Registration for the giveaway closes on June 4th. Eligible participants can register via the registration form .

Featuring popular titles, including Fortnite®, Minecraft®, Rocket League®, and Valorant®, Valhallan's Virtual Summer Camps allow participants to get better at the games they enjoy in a fun, safe, and social way – all from the comfort of their homes. Players are placed on teams with other kids their age. They practice, compete, and receive guidance and encouragement from experienced coaches.

Each camp runs Monday through Friday for three hours per day. The camps are $249 per player. More information on how Valhallan's Virtual Camps work and the specific dates of camps can be found here .

"Our Virtual Summer Camps let kids experience the fun and excitement of competitive gaming and develop their in-game skills with support from coaches and peers," said Luke Zelon, VP of Media and Partnerships at Valhallan. "The 100 Free Camps Giveaway is our way of giving back to the community and allowing kids to learn and have fun in a safe, virtual environment."

Valhallan believes that the lessons kids learn from being a part of a team can extend to all aspects of their personal lives, now and in the future. Its program focuses on developing each player's self-confidence, communication skills, leadership ability, and in-game skills. The best part: they'll have fun while doing it!

*IMPORTANT GIVEAWAY DETAILS - See the Official Rules for additional details.

Winners must have kids between the ages of 7 and 15 as of June 5, 2023 , and be a U.S. resident over the age of 18 to be eligible.

, and be a U.S. resident over the age of 18 to be eligible. Winners can redeem for summer 2023 virtual camps only.

Already signed up? No worries - you're automatically registered to win.

Purchasing a camp enters you in the giveaway, but no purchase is necessary to enter. You can also enter by completing a form on the giveaway webpage.

For more information on Valhallan's Virtual Summer Camps and to register for the 100 Free Camps Giveaway, visit virtual.valhallan.com/100-camps-giveaway .

To learn more about the Valhallan Esports League, visit vhel.gg .

To learn more about Valhallan Esports Training, visit valhallan.com .

About Valhallan Esports League

Valhallan Esports League (VHEL), the world's largest youth esports organization, is dedicated to providing a competitive and enjoyable gaming experience for youth players and teams across the globe. With a focus on fair play, sportsmanship and teamwork, the organization strives to create a vibrant gaming community that fosters personal growth, friendships and a passion for esports. For more information visit vhel.gg .

About Valhallan Esports Training

Valhallan Esports Training brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, Valhallan is the largest youth esports franchise with thousands of players and teams across its arenas and leagues in North America and the U.K. The company is expanding globally through franchising and through its youth esports league, Valhallan Esports League (VHEL). For more information visit valhallan.com .

