Valhallan Merges Recently-Acquired Esports Leagues to Form Valhallan Esports League, Announces New Global Tournament Series

The largest youth esports franchise creates new esports league, launches free virtual event inviting donations to benefit Autism Speaks

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today the merger of the United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA) league and the North American Esports League (NAEL) to create the Valhallan Esports League (VHEL) . The new league is starting strong with the announcement of Rise to Ragnarok ("R2R") , a free competition taking place January 14-15, 2023, the first of what will be a series of events.

VH Merger

The free Rise to Ragnarok competition will be the inaugural event held by the VHEL, bringing coached youth teams from all over the globe to compete against top teams in their peer groups in premier games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends. Teams will be split into skill-based divisions to ensure tournaments are competitive and fair for all.

From now until January 13, 2023, coach-led teams can register for the event HERE for free or with a donation to Autism Speaks. More information will be announced via the Rise to Ragnarok page . Any questions about the R2R competition can be sent to [email protected] .

"Organized, live competition creates an engaging esports experience that gives kids the same social benefits traditional team sports provide," said Christopher Baarstad, vice president of VHEL tournament operations and former league director of the UFEA. "Launching the VHEL with this free Ragnarok series event gives young gamers a platform to expand communication, teamwork and good sportsmanship. These are all examples of essential social skills kids learn from practicing and playing traditional team sports."

The creation of the VHEL, which follows several strategic acquisitions by Valhallan, will bring new resources, business opportunities and growth to the organization. This includes increased access to representation in college esports, the ability to run large-scale events often and the chance to bring on more extensive support staff. The VHEL is open to all youth-coached esports teams, regardless of where they are located and whether or not they are connected to a scholastic organization. Gamers and parents can expect more consistent competition opportunities and will see the level of competition increase as the VHEL continues to grow.

"The merging of the NAEL and UFEA into the new VHEL opens many opportunities not only for our youth but also for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to jump into an ever-growing esports industry," said Matt Phillips, brand president of Valhallan. "The merging of the leagues, and the events it will sponsor, gives existing and potential future Valhallan franchise owners a unique advantage for scaling their business in a high-demand market while they create a fun and safe environment where kids can learn as they participate in an activity they enjoy."

The R2R competition is free to all participants and invites donations to benefit Autism Speaks , which Valhallan has strategically aligned with to continue making the esports community more inclusive. Donations to Autism Speaks will soon be accepted through VHEL's Twitch page.

Valhallan, launched by FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, is actively recruiting potential franchise owners through the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise ranges from approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in Canada and the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise , and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K. Interested parties can also contact [email protected] to learn more. Please visit https://vhel.gg/ to learn more about the Valhallan Esports league or the Rise to Ragnarok competition.

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands. – including extensive esports industry experience.

SOURCE Valhallan