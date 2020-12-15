Valhil Capital Announces Investment in Astrolight Media Group, an Austin-based blockchain media company

HOUSTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valhil Capital, LLC, a Houston-based private equity investment firm ("Valhil"), today announced the closing of its initial equity commitment in Astrolight Media Group, LLC ("AMG"), an Austin-based media company focused on the development of media, artists and personalities in the emerging technology sectors of blockchain, cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"AMG has developed an experienced team of digital media and marketing professionals, including media personalities and artists, with an emphasis on the emerging blockchain sector of the economy, and we're thrilled to partner with them to grow a world-class media business," said Jimmy Vallee, Valhil's managing director. "The partnership is illustrative of Valhil's innovative approach to private equity – more flexible, participatory, and agile partnerships than traditional rigid structures that can derail time sensitive opportunities."

"We are absolutely aligned with Valhil's emerging sector emphasis and its strategy of unlocking unrealized value among highly innovative companies. Our management team is thrilled to work with Valhil to expand their mosaic of high potential investments," said James Rule, AMG's Chief Executive Officer.

According to Jacob Bowker, AMG's President, AMG will be using the proceeds of Valhil's investment to expand its technology-focused media business, which includes YouTuber – JamesRuleXRP, XRP Surf Ninja, BTC Famous and many others.

More Information about Astrolight Media Group, LLC is available at www.astrolightmediagroup.com

More Information about Valhil Capital, LLC is available at www.valhilcapital.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

360.521.0437

SOURCE Valhil Capital, LLC

