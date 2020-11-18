Valhil Capital Names Former UK International Terrorist Hunter Mark Bauer Director of Global Real Estate and Logistics

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas private equity firm Valhil Capital, LLC and its managing director, James ("Jimmy") Vallee, announced today the appointment of its newest executive team member – Mark Bauer, a former high level operative at the UK Ministry of Defense.

Prior to joining Valhil, Mr. Bauer headed global anti-terrorism missions as Commander, Global Counter Terrorist Operations for the United Kingdom's defense ministry. Mark served as a UK Special Forces Operator and Intelligence Officer prior to his command, including directing operations in the world's financial capitals and clandestine incursions into its most dangerous geo-hotspots.

"Mark's two decades' on-the-ground global experience is priceless to Valhil as we pursue investment opportunities in rapidly developing geo-agnostic sectors," said Vallee.

Valhil President Scott Minett echoed Vallee's sentiments adding, "We are reinventing the private equity model to capitalize on an emerging generation of technologies, partnership structures, and extra-global investments. Mark's powerful professional background gives us a proven and flexible leader for the Valhil real estate investment and logistics teams."

Bauer will divide his time between Houston, Texas and Surrey, UK.

