Valiabiz CEO Christian Braman acquires a 730,000 sqft warehouse to begin offering a new service to its members

GREENWICH, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Braman discovered a flaw in the business management and development industries, and created an affordable all-inclusive solution that is now utilized by thousands of businesses nationwide.

At 24, he is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valiabiz, a multi-billion dollar business management and development company that focuses on starting, scaling, and managing businesses.

Valiabiz CEO Christian Braman standing inside the warehouse

Braman explained how he launched Valiabiz, and his mission to revolutionize the business management and development industries which led to the purchase of the warehouse building.

It all started in late 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses were negatively affected and forced to abruptly close. Braman knew he had to do something, so he offered free consulting services with hopes of helping small business owners discover and implement new methods to help save their businesses, while handling everything else they needed in order to avoid additional labor costs. When business started to pick up, he began charging for his services. Rather than charging hourly, he found that charging monthly would allow him to calculate his overall income and properly plan out his expenses. After numerous alterations to the pricing to guarantee profitability, the all-inclusive and subscription-based concept was established.

'I really believe business should be fun, affordable, and easily obtainable for everyone. Valiabiz is not only such, but we handle everything our member businesses need in order to successfully thrive. I want Valiabiz to become the one-stop destination for all things business, so I have to target every single aspect of business to obtain that title. That includes opening our own warehouse and distribution center to eliminate the additional costs our members that sell physical products endure when manufacturing their products. It's costly and digs too deep into profits for my liking, so we've made the necessary acquisition to bring that problem to an end."

Braman oversaw and authorized the acquisition of a 730,000 sqft abandoned warehouse building in an undisclosed location. The property includes 10 loading docks, 48 private offices, a parking garage, and enough warehouse space to safely and efficiently store, package, and ship over 1 million items daily.

Valiabiz plans to spend $32 million on the property's complete rehabilitation which is scheduled to be completed in early 2025.

