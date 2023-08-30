Valiant Behavioural Health Celebrates 5 Years

Transformative Change Happening in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October 10th marks five years since the opening of Valiant Behavioural Health, an addiction and mental health treatment program based in Ottawa, Ontario. Since opening its doors five years ago, Valiant has been on a mission to make meaningful and lasting changes in the lives of individuals and families in Ottawa by providing unparalleled care to those seeking treatment for mental health and substance use.

Addiction Treatment can be comfortable and effective, we integrate our program in to a homey atmosphere, that fosters healing. Whether clients are struggling with Addiction or Mental Health this is the perfect environment.

Valiant Behavioural Health approach to treatment has been a successful combination of evidence-based care, a client-centered atmosphere and holistic practices. Across the 5-year span, Valiant has served hundreds of individuals and engaged countless families struggling with addiction and mental health issues in Ottawa and beyond. Valiant has been praised by its clients, community partners, and health professionals as a leader in providing care for addiction and mental health issues, particularly in the Ottawa region.

There is a growing need in Ottawa for drug and alcohol addiction treatment, and Valiant is committed to helping the citizens of Ottawa who are struggling. Opiate Addiction has become an increasing problem in Ottawa, people are dying every other day. VBH is equipped to help facilitate detoxing off of opiates like fentanyl and heroin, followed by their inpatient treatment program.

"At Valiant, we take a comprehensive, holistic approach to substance use and mental health treatment," says Royce Dockrill, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant Behavioural Health. "We believe that anyone is capable of achieving a life of sobriety and independence with the right support and access to the right care."

Valiant Behavioural Health has created a continuum of care that is tailored to each individual they serve, addressing the wide range of needs of those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. This continuum includes assessment, consultation, intensive case management, residential detox, inpatient addiction and mental health treatment, and community-based treatment and support. In addition, Valiant offers some of the lowest prices for private inpatient treatment in the entire province of Ontario.

What makes Valiant Behavioural Health unique is the sense of community and the human touch that each client experiences during their journey of recovery. Starting from the extensive evaluation of each individual by their team of dedicated professionals, to the monitoring of each client upon discharge, Valiant ensures a supportive and comprehensive environment for each recovery journey. All clients enjoy a remarkable and unique connection with their counselors and support staff during their time at Valiant.

VBH is a judgment-free safe space, with a team of experienced and qualified professionals who provide individuals with an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to their individual needs. Each program is customized and built to help patients work through their recovery journey in the most effective way.

In addition to the comprehensive range of services, VBH also features aftercare, designed to help individuals who have received treatment in the past to stay connected to the recovery community and continue their support and self-care.

"After five years, I'm proud of the impact Valiant Behavioral Health has made in the lives of individuals and their families," said Dockrill. By providing one of the lowest prices for private inpatient addiction treatment in Ontario, Valiant Behavioral Health is helping make mental health treatment more affordable and, in turn, saving lives. We wish Valiant Behavioral Health the best of luck in their future endeavours and look forward to continued success.

Valiant Behavioural Health is part of the Valiant Recovery brand of treatment centers, one of Canada's leading addiction and mental health treatment providers. We strive to provide quality care and support to those in need to help them recover and live their best life. Our programs are designed to treat the whole person and address the psychological, social and emotional factors that contribute to addiction and mental illness. the company has been providing high-quality addiction treatment in Canada since 2009. With multiple locations in Kelowna BC, Ottawa Ontario and Punta Gorda, Florida.

