Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) Subsidiary, Providence Film Group, Inc., Acquires Full Rights Of 12 Iconic Movies Including Bruce Lee's "Fists of Fury" AND Enters The DC Universe With "Swamp Thing"

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to announce that after a series of extensive negotiations, our subsidiary, Providence Film Group, Inc., has acquired the full rights to 12 famous movies, including remake/reboot rights. The list includes one of Bruce Lee's most classic movies, "Fists of Fury" as well as Wes Craven's, "Swamp Thing."

Complete List of Acquired Movies:

Adios Amigo is an American comedy-western film written, produced and directed by Fred Williamson, who also stars in the lead role. The film co-stars Richard Pryor and James Brown.



A special dramatization for TV of the celebrated 'Duke and the Dauphin' scenes from Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn.

Carter's Army is a 1970 American made-for-television war drama film starring a host of prominent African-American film actors, including Richard Pryor, Rosey Grier, Robert Hooks, Billy Dee Williams and Moses Gunn.

Bloody Wednesday is a 1988 thriller film directed by Mark G. Gilhuis and starring Raymond Elmendorf, Pamela Baker, and Jeff O'Haco. It is based on the events of the San Ysidro McDonald's massacre.

Callie & Son is a CBS network television movie which aired on October 13, 1981.

After her infant son is stolen from her, teenage mother Callie (Lindsay Wagner) swears that they will be reunited one day. Years later, after marrying a wealthy man (Dabney Coleman), Callie finally succeeds at tracking him down. Now grown, her son Randy (Jameson Parker) is running for office, but when his marriage to a manipulative vixen (Michelle Pfeiffer) jeopardizes his political aspirations and the young woman suddenly ends up dead, Callie must stand by and watch her son's murder trial.

The Big Boss (Chinese: 唐山大兄, lit. "The Big Brother from Tangshan"; originally titled Fists of Fury in America) is a 1971 Hong Kong martial arts action film produced by Raymond Chow, and starring Bruce Lee in his first major film. It stars Lee, Maria Yi, James Tien and Tony Liu. Originally written for Tien, the leading role was given to Lee instead when the film's original director, Ng Kar-seung, was replaced by Lo. The film was a critical success and excelled at the box office. Lee's strong performance overshadowed Tien, already a star in Hong Kong, and made Bruce Lee famous in Asia and eventually the world.

Ginger in the Morning (1974):

Ginger in the Morning is a 1974 comedy-drama film starring Sissy Spacek as a hitchhiker. It was only the third theatrical film for Spacek, and the first American film appearance of Fred Ward .

Great American Tragedy (1972):



A middle-aged aerospace engineer ( George Kennedy ) has his whole life changed when he is suddenly laid off from his job. Unable to find work because of his age and a bad economy, he watches his bills pile up, his wife ( Vera Miles ) forced to go back to work and his marriage start to break up

Starring: George Kennedy , Vera Miles , James Woods and William Windom

Nuclear Run (1980):

The Chain Reaction A.K.A. Nuclear Run is a 1980 Australian science fiction thriller film directed and written by Ian Barry . The film's plot is about an engineer badly injured in an accident caused by an earthquake. He knows that the nuclear waste will poison the groundwater and wants to warn the public.

Mel Gibson

Revenge of Doctor X (1970):

Venus Flytrap (also known as Body of the Prey and The Revenge of Doctor X) is a 1970 American science fiction horror film shot partly in Japan . It was distributed by the Toei Company of Japan . The plot features a mad scientist who uses lightning to turn carnivorous plants into sentient man-eating creatures.

Under the terms and conditions of the asset acquisition, Valiant Eagle and its subsidiaries have "all rights of every kind" to distribute, broadcast, and sell anywhere in the world. This includes copyright interests, all production rights, subsidiary rights, and more. Furthermore, Valiant Eagle will retain all negative and positive films, picture prints, and all other forms of media related to the titles above.

Valiant Eagle intends to fully utilize its extensive new cinematic assets to increase shareholder value. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of both Valiant Eagle Inc. and Providence Film Group Inc., states, "The acquisition of these famous titles with remake rights propels our progress further by years. We expect to get A-List actors to sign on to the remakes while collecting revenues from the original movies. The consideration paid was a king's ransom but, with regards to Fists of Fury which is better known as The Big Boss, we anticipate a blockbuster in 2022 with a remake. We are equally excited to enter the DC Universe with our acquisition of Swamp Thing."

