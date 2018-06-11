Valiant Integrated Services Announces Appointment of Chris Bauer as COO of National Security & Mission Support

Knowledge-based services. Including language services, intelligence analysis, open source data analysis and linguistics services.

Cyber and threat protection services including training and operational support, risk assessment and operations resiliency.

Specialized training including manned and unmanned aviation, marine and naval operations, simulations, coarse development, physical security, equipment and defense tactics.

"We are extremely pleased and excited to add someone with Chris's unique experience and expertise to the Valiant team. We are confident that Chris will enable us to continue growing our business while providing unparalleled service and support to our existing customers who rely on us to help them successfully execute critical missions across the globe," said Valiant Chief Executive James Jaska.

Mr. Bauer has more than 25 years of experience leveraging strategic relationships to rapidly win, close and execute technology and mission critical solutions that support the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and other Federal Government clients.

Mr. Bauer holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy and was named by Executive Mosaic to the Wash100 list of the most influential leaders in government contracting for his contributions delivering innovative IT services in 2016.

About Valiant Integrated Services LLC

At Valiant, our core mission is to provide vital resources, high value solutions and critical support for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners and international organizations. Valiant is organized and managed across seven cohesive markets; Facilities Management, Base Operations and Support Services, Expeditionary Logistics, Subsistence and Commodity Supply Chain, Contingency Contracting, Training, Mission Support, and the Intelligence Community; all of which support our customers in complex environments across the globe. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to efficiently and effectively complete their missions. We do our job so our customers can do theirs. Valiant is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valiant-integrated-services-announces-appointment-of-chris-bauer-as-coo-of-national-security--mission-support-300664108.html

SOURCE Valiant Integrated Services