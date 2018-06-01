Valiant Integrated Services Announces Closing of Cubic Global Defense Services Acquisition

"We are pleased to have successfully closed this key acquisition and are working towards a swift and complete integration of CGD Services into the Valiant family," said Valiant Chief Executive Officer James Jaska. "We have every confidence that our customers and partners across the globe will benefit from Valiant's now-extended and enhanced core capabilities and service offerings."

CGD Services provides mission training, training support services, mission and exercise support as well as associated engineering and analysis which is supported by its approximately 3,500 employees working across the globe. The employees serve with customers in training and operational environments to help ready and support forces through the provision of comprehensive training, exercises, staff augmentation, education, operational, intelligence, technical and logistical assistance to meet the full scope of their assigned missions.

With the CGD Services merger, Valiant now has in excess of 5,000 employees in more than 30 states in the U.S. and more than 20 countries across the globe, further positioning the company as a trusted partner able to support its customers' most complex and critical missions globally.

As previously announced, key aspects of the CGD Services business include:

Trusted market leader in supporting mission critical customers in training and readiness;

Experienced management team with track record of success in a competitive environment;

Robust pipeline of new business across the military, special operations, and intelligence communities; and

Outstanding portfolio of key contracts with expansion opportunities across multiple customer communities.

About Valiant Integrated Services LLC

At Valiant, our core mission is to provide vital resources, high value solutions and critical support for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners and international organizations. Valiant is organized and managed across seven cohesive markets; Facilities Management, Base Operations and Support Services, Expeditionary Logistics, Subsistence and Commodity Supply Chain, Contingency Contracting, Training, Mission Support, and the Intelligence Community; all of which support our customers in complex environments across the globe. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to efficiently and effectively complete their missions. We do our job so our customers can do theirs. Valiant is a closely held corporation primarily owned by GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders.

Conferre Capital, Candlewood Partners, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP advised Valiant in the transaction. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Holland & Knight LLP advised Cubic Corporation.

