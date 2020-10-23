Valiant Integrated Services Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services ("Valiant"), a leader in delivering essential services, supplies and technology applications that matter most to customers' critical challenges in support of complex missions, training and readiness, critical infrastructure and assets, today announced an expansion of its senior leadership team that will drive the Company's accelerated growth strategy.

Mike Pilon, Valiant's Chief Financial Officer since 2017, has been appointed to the newly created role of enterprise Chief Operating Officer responsible for the company's program operations, engineering and technology application services. Mr. Pilon will be focused on the continuation of the company's growth plan, ensuring program performance excellence and delivering a disciplined approach to expanding Valiant's capabilities and markets. Dan Corbett joins Valiant as the company's Chief Financial Officer leading finance, accounting, treasury, information technology and the global excellence center. Mr. Corbett brings a depth of financial and operational executive experience in the government contracting and services industry within large multinational corporations. Additionally, Valiant announced it has created a new Chief Growth Officer (CGO) position and named Chris Bauer as the inaugural CGO. As the CGO, Mr. Bauer will focus on proactively cultivating existing customer relationships and partnerships and identifying new and expanded opportunities for Valiant and ensuring brand recognition into the future.

"Since we launched in 2017 and merged the organizations from multiple strategic acquisitions, our primary focus has been to transition and grow three successful legacy businesses into a unified Valiant that provides end-to-end capabilities and mission requirements," said James Jaska, Valiant's CEO. "From the strong platform that we have built to help our government partners achieve their mission, Valiant is now laser-focused on growing our business, expanding our capabilities, serving our customers and delivering unmatched value to all of our stakeholders. We are delighted at the appointments of Mike, Dan and Chris into their new positions further strengthening our executive team and organization."

Mr. Pilon previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Valiant. Prior to joining Valiant, he served as the Chief Financial and Administration officer for GardaWorld Federal Services, and previous to that he was a Senior Vice President of Finance at AECOM. Earlier in his career, Mr. Pilon held various leadership positions including Finance Director at BAE Systems and Operations Controller at SAIC. Mr. Pilon earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island and a Master's Degree in Business Administration in Finance from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mr. Corbett previously served as Vice President of Operations for the International Logistics and Stability (ILS) business unit of the Global Mission Services segment of PAE. Prior to this position, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Global Logistics and Stability Operations (GLSO) business unit of PAE. Mr. Corbett graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Finance from Siena College in Loudonville, New York and earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institue in Troy, New York.

Mr. Bauer has more than 25 years of experience leveraging strategic relationships to rapidly win, close and execute technology solutions and services to support the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and other Federal Government clients. Mr. Bauer holds a Bachelor's of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy and was named by Executive Mosaic to the Wash100 list of the most influential leaders in government contracting for his contributions delivering innovative IT services in 2016.

About Valiant

Valiant is a global government services contractor with more than 5,500 associates worldwide that provides vital resources, high value solutions and critical support services for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners and international organizations. With a focus on aerospace and defense, national security and intelligence and civil government, we deploy expertise for our customers in the areas of Logistics and Sustainment, Advanced Learning and Readiness, Mission and Contingency Operations, Engineering and Analysis and Operations, Maintenance and Management. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to efficiently and effectively complete their missions in some of the most complex environments across the globe. Valiant is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. GC Valiant LP is managed by affiliates of the GC Companies, a control-based private equity investor that invests in a broad range of industries, including but not limited to, government contracting.

