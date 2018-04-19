Valiant Integrated Services Announces Key Acquisition of Cubic Global Defense Services

The transaction will further extend Valiant's core capabilities; significantly broaden the markets it services; expand the service offering and technical solution to its customers; and enhance Valiant's geographic footprint of its service delivery globally.

"This acquisition accelerates Valiant's strategic direction of broadening our customer base through a full range of solutions and support services to customers across the globe, especially in the critical and growing training and readiness markets," said Valiant Chief Executive Officer James Jaska. "We are pleased to be able to capitalize on this unique opportunity and look forward to working with the CGD Services team, one of the most experienced and accomplished in the industry with longstanding customer relationships and contract experience."

Jaska noted the strategic significance of this all-cash $135 million transaction. "By adding the CGD Services business to Valiant, a pure-play firm structured for the services marketplace, we expect that this transaction will generate value above our cost of capital; while at the same time, immediately strengthening our position in core mission support markets."

CGD Services capabilities support mission training, training support services, mission and exercise support as well as associated engineering and analysis which is supported by its approximately 3,500 employees working across the globe. The employees serve with customers in training and operational environments to help ready and support forces through the provision of comprehensive training, exercises, staff augmentation, education, operational, intelligence, technical and logistical assistance to meet the full scope of their assigned missions.

Upon closing, Valiant will have more than 5,000 employees in more than 30 states in the U.S. and more than 20 countries across the globe, further positioning the company as a trusted partner able to support its customers' most complex and critical missions globally.

"We are pleased that Valiant continues to execute on its strategy to expand its client base by acquiring uniquely positioned businesses with proven track records," said Mac LaFollette, the Founder of The GC Companies, and Chairman of the Valiant Board of Directors. "By acquiring CGD Services, Valiant significantly broadens and deepens its mission critical services in order to better serve both existing and new customers."

Key aspects of the CGD Services business include:

Trusted market leader in supporting mission critical customers in training and readiness;

Experienced management team with track record of success in a competitive environment;

Robust pipeline of new business across the military, special operations, and intelligence communities; and

Outstanding portfolio of key contracts with expansion opportunities across multiple customer communities.

About Valiant Integrated Services LLC

At Valiant, our core mission is to provide vital resources, high value solutions and critical support for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners and international organizations. Valiant is organized and managed across six cohesive markets; Facilities Management, Base Operations and Support Services, Mission Support, Expeditionary Logistics, Subsistence and Commodity Supply Chain, and Contingency Contracting; all of which support our customers in complex environments across the globe. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to efficiently and effectively complete their missions. We do our job so our customers can do theirs.

Conferre Capital, Candlewood Partners, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP advised Valiant in the transaction. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Holland & Knight LLP advised Cubic Corporation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valiant-integrated-services-announces-key-acquisition-of-cubic-global-defense-services-300632897.html

SOURCE Valiant Integrated Services